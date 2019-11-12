Loading articles...

Australian wildfires injure firefighters and destroy homes

This Nov. 9, 2019, satellite photo taken by NASA shows Bushfires still raging in Australia. Ferocious wildfires were burning at emergency-level intensity across Australia's most populous state and into Sydney's suburbs on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 as authorities warned most people in their paths that there was no longer time to flee. (NASA via AP)

CANBERRA, Australia — Officials say more than 50 homes have been damaged or destroyed and 13 firefighters were injured overnight by catastrophic wildfires across Australia’s most populous state before the emergency subsided.

The fire service said Wednesday that at one point on Tuesday, 16 fires raged out of control at emergency level simultaneously across New South Wales state.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she was relieved that the destruction on Tuesday had not been worse.

There were no fires burning at emergency level early Wednesday, but rain that would quench the fire danger is not forecast for months.

The Associated Press


