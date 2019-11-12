Loading articles...

Airborne Toxic Event leader Mikel Jollett writing memoir

FILE - This May 3, 2015 file photo shows Mikel Jollett of The Airborne Toxic Event performing in concert during the Radio 104.5 Summer Block Party in Philadelphia. Celadon Books announced Tuesday that Jollett’s memoir, “Hollywood Park,” also the title of the band’s next album, will come out May 5. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Airborne Toxic Event frontman Mikel Jollett is writing a memoir.

Celadon Books announced Tuesday that Jollett’s “Hollywood Park,” also the title of the band’s next album, will come out May 5.

According to the publisher, the 45-year-old Jollett will describe surviving the cult community Synanon as a child and graduating with honours from Stanford University. Airborne Toxic Event, based in Los Angeles and named after the central plot twist of Don DeLillo’s novel “White Noise,” is known for albums such as “All at Once” and “Such Hot Blood.”

Jollett said in a statement that the book was inspired by the death, in 2015, of his beloved father. He called “Hollywood Park” an outlet for the “little boy” he once was.

The Associated Press

