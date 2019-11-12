6 arrested, firearm seized in investigation after food delivery person robbed

An investigation into an alleged mugging has led to the arrest of six people.

Officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Ellesmere and Brimley roads area on Nov. 4, shortly before 10 p.m.

Toronto police say a man approached a food delivery person in the area and produced a handgun. He allegedly robbed the delivery person of credits cards, money and the food he was delivering.

After an initial investigation, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home two days later.

They say they seized a semi-automatic rifle and an over-capacity magazine loaded with 27 rounds.

A 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and four boys, all from Toronto, are facing multiple firearms charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and unsafe storage of a firearm. Two of the boys are facing additional charges of robbery with a firearm.

Police say the identity of the adults cannot be released as it would identify the children.

They were all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.