Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
6 arrested, firearm seized in investigation after food delivery person robbed
by News Staff
Posted Nov 12, 2019 2:11 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 12, 2019 at 2:18 pm EST
Police say a firearm was seized along with ammunition in an armed robbery investigation following an alleged mugging of a food delivery person. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
An investigation into an alleged mugging has led to the arrest of six people.
Officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Ellesmere and Brimley roads area on Nov. 4, shortly before 10 p.m.
Toronto police say a man approached a food delivery person in the area and produced a handgun. He allegedly robbed the delivery person of credits cards, money and the food he was delivering.
After an initial investigation, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home two days later.
They say they seized a semi-automatic rifle and an over-capacity magazine loaded with 27 rounds.
A 37-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man and four boys, all from Toronto, are facing multiple firearms charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and unsafe storage of a firearm. Two of the boys are facing additional charges of robbery with a firearm.
Police say the identity of the adults cannot be released as it would identify the children.
They were all scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 6.