Loading articles...

Widow sues boat owner in fire off California that killed 34

LOS ANGELES — The widow of a man who died in a fiery dive boat disaster that killed 34 people in waters off California is suing the vessel’s owners.

Christine Dignam, who lost her husband Justin Dignam, filed her claim Monday in Los Angeles federal court.

The lawsuit against Santa Barbara-based Truth Aquatics is the first from a relative of those who died on the boat.

The lawsuit is a counterclaim to a lawsuit filed pre-emptively by owners of the boat, called the Conception, to protect them from liability under a quirk of maritime law.

The fire is the subject of ongoing criminal and safety inquiries by federal authorities. The blaze’s cause has not been determined.

Lawyers for the boat company did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Brian Melley And Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Snow plows are out in full force clearing the highways and in-town routes. Make sure to give crews the space they n…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:03 PM
After the snow comes the cold. Record low temperatures are possible over the next two mornings
Latest Weather
Read more