West Virginia home explodes, 2 injured

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Officials say a West Virginia home exploded, causing non-life-threatening injuries to two people.

WTTG-TV in Washington reports the home in Charles Town was destroyed in the Monday blast. Witnesses told the station the homeowners had problems with their propane furnace on Sunday.

Photos and video footage from news outlets show firefighters dousing the remnants of a fire at the levelled house. Fire officials said they were trying to determine what caused the explosion.

Calls to the police department were answered by the Jefferson County emergency dispatch centre, which had no immediate information and referred questions to a local fire department. A message left with the fire department wasn’t immediately returned.

The Associated Press

