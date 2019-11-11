Loading articles...

US habitats to protect humpback whales would reach Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska — The National Marine Fisheries Service has proposed creating critical habitat sites to protect humpback whales that will extend to waters off Alaska.

The Juneau Empire reported Sunday that the habitats are focused on the feeding areas of groups of humpback whales and include the area off Juneau.

A fisheries service official says the critical habitats designation only affects federal activities and does not establish sanctuaries or preserves.

The official says the proposed changes would not affect recreational activities or private lands.

The habitats cover 175,182 square nautical miles (600,857 square kilometres) of the traditional feeding areas of three of the 14 major humpback whale populations.

Officials say the groups feed in Alaska and California waters in the summer and spend the other months near Mexico, Central America and Taiwan.

___

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
SB 400 approaching Teston - the left and right lanes are blocked with a crash. Only the centre lane is open.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
As of 9pm, about 10 cm down so far in Toronto (give or take a cm), another 3-5 cm to go. Snow tapers just after mid…
Latest Weather
Read more