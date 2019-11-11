Loading articles...

Unions express optimism over possible British Steel deal

LONDON — Unions are expressing optimism that a deal in principle has been struck to rescue British Steel, potentially safeguarding some 4,000 jobs.

The steelmaker appears poised to secure a 70 million-pound ($89.6 million) deal with the Chinese industrial giant Jingye. The BBC reported that a deal in principle had been reached, just days after talks with the Turkish firm Ataer collapsed.

The Community trade union says interest from both Ataer and Jingye “rightly demonstrates that potential buyers believe that British Steel can have a sustainable future.”

GMB union national officer Ross Murdoch says that, while they are optimistic, “due diligence on this sale was completed very quickly and the devil will be in the detail. As such we will seek an urgent meeting with the Jingye group to discuss their precise strategy.”

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
A trio of problems on the WB 401 in Scarborough - approaching Markham Road express, approaching Warden express, and…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 20 minutes ago
Location of snow up to 5:50am (Nov 11) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more