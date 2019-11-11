Loading articles...

Uber CEO walks back comment on Saudi writer's slaying

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York. Khosrowshahi called the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi a mistake in an interview on Axios on HBO. Khosrowshahi later said he regretted his comments. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK — Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi caused a backlash by calling the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi “a mistake” in an interview with Axios on HBO

Khosrowshahi later said he regretted his comments. He tweeted Monday that there’s no forgiving or forgetting what happened to Khashoggi and he was wrong to call it a mistake.

U.S. and United Nations officials suspect that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in Khashoggi’s slaying, but the Kingdom denies it. In his interview with Axios, Khosrowshahi said people make mistakes, and it doesn’t mean they can never be forgiven.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund has invested heavily in Uber and its managing director sits on Uber’s board.

Khosrowshahi was brought in as CEO to turn around a company plagued with self-inflicted wounds.

Cathy Bussewitz, The Associated Press

