Tupperware, Qualcomm fall; Walgreens, SunPower rise

NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

SunPower Corp., up 10 cents to $8.47

The solar products and services company said it will split into two publicly traded companies.

Carbonite Inc., up $4.55 to $22.95

OpenText is buying the cloud-computing company for about $1.42 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, up $3.01 to $62.25

The drugstore operator is a potential buyout target for private equity firm KKR, according to Bloomberg.

Nektar Therapeutics, up 94 cents to $20.98

The drug developer gave investors encouraging updates on its roster of potential treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Tupperware Brands Corp., down 11 cents to $9.23

The direct seller of plastic storage containers suspended its quarterly dividend.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc., up 34 cents to $9.28

The pharmaceutical company beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts on sales of its rare disease drug Galafold.

Qualcomm Inc., down $2.19 to $91.84

The technology company and its peers slid as investors grew more anxious over the latest push for a U.S.-China trade deal.

HP Inc., up 12 cents to $19.64

Xerox is offering the personal computer and printer company up to four weeks to review a proposed buyout deal, according to Bloomberg.

