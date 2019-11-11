Loading articles...

Transit system apologizes to black rider cuffed for eating

SAN FRANCISCO — The head of a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train system is apologizing to a black rider who was detained and cited by police for eating a breakfast sandwich on a train platform.

Bay Area Rapid Transit general manager Bob Powers said in a statement Monday that he’s disappointed by the Nov. 4 encounter that led to rider Steve Foster being taken away in handcuffs.

In a 15-minute video taken by Foster’s girlfriend, a BART officer tells Foster that eating isn’t allowed in paid areas of the transit system.

The unnamed officer is seen holding on to Foster’s backpack because Foster won’t give his name to police. The officer tells Foster he isn’t free to leave until he co-operates.

BART doesn’t allow food in paid areas. Officials say they’re investigating.

Janie Har, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB 401 east of Guelph Line - all lanes blocked with a collision, traffic spotters reporting jackknifed tractor-trailer.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 56 minutes ago
Just finishing up the updated forecast. @citynatasha will be live on @680NEWS every 10 minutes with the latest on the snow from 3p-10p today
Latest Weather
Read more