Toronto police looking for male suspect after man stabbed downtown

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in a stabbing investigation.

They say two men got into an altercation around 4 a.m. Friday in the Yonge and Elm streets area.

They say one man stabbed the other multiple times.

Police say the suspect is white, 20 to 30 years old, between six to six feet two inches tall with a thin build.

He was wearing a blue winter jacket with fur trim, ripped blue jeans and a black baseball hat with a flat white brim at the time of the incident.

Police say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.