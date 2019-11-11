Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taiwan candidate chooses ex-Google executive as running mate
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 12:42 am EST
TAIPEI, Taiwan — The opposition candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election early next year has chosen a former Google executive as his running mate.
Cheng San-cheng is an engineer who received master’s and doctoral degrees from Stanford and Cornell universities in the United States.
A political independent, Chang on Monday joined the ticket of China-friendly Nationalist Party presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu, who lags behind Democratic Progressive Party incumbent Tsai Ing-wen in most polls.
China claims sovereignty over Taiwan and has sought to isolate Tsai for her independence-leaning positions.
Chang served briefly as Cabinet chief in the administration of Tsai’s predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou, who was favoured by Beijing for his policies promoting integration between the sides.
Chang worked as search engine Google’s head of technology in Asia from 2010 to 2012.