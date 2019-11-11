Loading articles...

Substitute teacher fired after student beating goes viral

KYLE, Texas — A substitute teacher has been fired and charged with aggravated assault following the beating of a 15-year-old female high school student in an incident captured on video.

Tiffani Shadell Lankford is free on $10,000 bond after her arrest Friday afternoon. Video of last week’s incident in a foreign-language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas, went viral. Kyle is about 20 miles (32 kilometres) south of Austin.

Paul Batrice, an attorney for the girl’s family, says the students in the class were being loud and the situation escalated when the teacher cursed at them. Batrice says his clients’ daughter told her not to talk to her that way.

One video shows the teacher swinging several times at the student before stomping on her head.

The Associated Press

