Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church
by Jay Reeves, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 1:09 am EST
PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.
Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Pilgrims come by the hundreds for what they describe as a dose of simple decency and devotion in a Bible lesson. They gather hours before class begins.
The church has only 30 or so members, but as many as 450 people are on hand any week Carter teaches.
It’s unclear how much longer Carter can continue to teach, but Maranatha Baptist pastor Tony Lowden says he’s welcome as long as he’s able.
___
Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.