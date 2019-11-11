Loading articles...

Still teaching at 95, Jimmy Carter draws devotees to church

PLAINS, Ga. — Former President Jimmy Carter can still draw a crowd, and he does each time he teaches Sunday school in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Nearly four decades after he left office and despite a body that’s failing after 95 years, the nation’s oldest-ever ex-president still teaches Sunday school roughly twice monthly at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Pilgrims come by the hundreds for what they describe as a dose of simple decency and devotion in a Bible lesson. They gather hours before class begins.

The church has only 30 or so members, but as many as 450 people are on hand any week Carter teaches.

It’s unclear how much longer Carter can continue to teach, but Maranatha Baptist pastor Tony Lowden says he’s welcome as long as he’s able.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through the Religion News Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Jay Reeves, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 17 minutes ago
Quickly cleared! - SB 400 at Aurora Rd.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 03:18 PM
Snowfall warnings now issued Oakville - Burlington - Hamilton - Niagara. 20cm of snow possible Monday #ONsnow…
Latest Weather
Read more