Loading articles...

Spy agencies must be transparent about new data-crunching, analyst warns

OTTAWA — An Israeli intelligence expert warns that rapid technological advances in data collection and analysis are transforming the way spy agencies work, potentially putting civil liberties at risk.

In a presentation to Canadian intelligence officials and academics, Shay Hershkovitz says the agencies responsible for keeping people safe must ensure privacy and basic rights are not compromised in the process.

Hershkovitz, a senior research fellow and former intelligence officer in Israel, says spycraft is being revolutionized by the growing number of smart devices, almost-unlimited data storage and the advent of artificial intelligence.

He argues intelligence agencies must explain how new technology will help counter threats and discuss the ethics of the powerful data-crunching techniques.

Hershkovitz says if agencies do not address such questions, they will be dragged kicking and screaming into the debate.

He predicts transparency will be key and that legislators will need to limit use of the emerging technologies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB 404 app. Elgin Mills, all lanes reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 19 minutes ago
Thanks to the cold air in place, and the system skirting us to the south, ENE winds + warm lake waters = highest sn…
Latest Weather
Read more