Spain faces more uncertainty after inconclusive election

MADRID — Spain’s looks to set to face months more political uncertainty after the country’s fourth elections in as many years further complicated an already messy political situation, giving no party a clear mandate to govern while the far right became a major parliamentary player for the first time in decades.

Incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists won the most seats — 120 — but fell far short of a majority and will need to make deals on several fronts if they are to govern.

Sánchez called Sunday’s election after he failed to gain enough support to form a government following the previous election in April.

In his victory speech, he promised again to “obtain a progressive government.” His plans to do that may emerge when he meets his party*s executive Monday.

