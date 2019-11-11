Loading articles...

Something old, something new for Michael Stipe

This Oct. 28, 2019 photo shows former R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe posing for a portrait in New York his first solo song since that band retired in 2011. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — Michael Stipe’s past, present and future creative lives are intersecting this fall.

The former R.E.M. singer has released his first solo song since that band retired in 2011. He’s so pleased by the reaction to “Your Capricious Soul” that he promises more new music will be coming soon.

He’s also out promoting a 25th anniversary package of R.E.M.’s album “Monster.” The homage to glam rock pumped up the volume for R.E.M. after two quieter albums that proved to be the band’s biggest commercial successes.

Stipes says he marvels that — creatively speaking — the band took a leap off a cliff with “Monster.”

David Bauder, The Associated Press


