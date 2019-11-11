Loading articles...

Slain journalist's widow to sign posthumously published book

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The widow of a journalist who died in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper will be signing copies of her husband’s posthumously published book.

The Capital Gazette reports Andrea Chamblee will be hosting the signing at an Annapolis Barnes and Noble on Saturday in honour of her late husband, John McNamara.

McNamara was one of five people who died when a gunman opened fire at the Capital Gazette in June 2018. Jarrod Ramos has pleaded guilty , though his attorneys say he shouldn’t be held criminally responsible citing mental illness.

The newspaper reports McNamara worked on “The Capital of Basketball: A History of D.C. Area High School Hoops” for a decade. Chamblee and journalist David Elfin finished writing the book after McNamara’s death and officially released it last week.

The Associated Press

