Loading articles...

Semafo raises death toll to 39 from ambush of bus convoy in Burkina Faso

MONTREAL — The death toll from last week’s attack on employees of a Canadian gold miner in Burkina Faso has been raised to 39 people.

Montreal-based Semafo Inc. previously reported at least 37 fatalities after an ambush Wednesday on a bus convoy headed to its Boungou gold mine in the West African nation.

The company says 241 of its employees, contractors and suppliers were travelling in the convoy with a military escort when they were attacked about 40 kilometres from the mine. 

Besides the fatalities, 60 people were injured and one is unaccounted for in what is believed to be the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since 2015.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the country has seen a significant rise in jihadist violence in recent years.  

The company says it began transporting people from the mine site by helicopter over the weekend. It suspended operations at the mine following the attack.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SMF)

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
WB 401 collector ramp to DVP/404 is BLOCKED due to a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:45 AM
This could be record breaking snowfall at @TorontoPearson . Check in with your airline before you attempt the roug…
Latest Weather
Read more