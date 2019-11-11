Loading articles...

Seismologists measure shake from fans at MLS championship

SEATTLE — Seismologists in Washington state have used Major League Soccer’s championship as an opportunity to study information collected while fans shook the stadium.

KING-TV reported the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network installed seismic monitors at CenturyLink Field Sunday for the championship match between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC. They found the biggest vibrations happened when the Sounders scored during the team’s 3-1 win.

Researchers from the network based at the University of Washington recorded vibrations during the game to help interpret data registered by seismographs.

Their instruments measure seismic waves from earthquakes or other events that make the ground shake.

___

Information from: KING-TV, http://www.king5.com/

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
EB QEW at Bronte - centre lane blocked with a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 25 minutes ago
Retweeted @TO_WinterOps: Salting operations on local streets commenced at approximately 1pm and will continue until approximately 11pm
Latest Weather
Read more