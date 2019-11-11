Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Science groups remove BYU job posts over school honour code
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 12:02 pm EST
SALT LAKE CITY — Two groups in the scientific community have removed job postings at Brigham Young University from their websites because of the school’s LGBTQ policies.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday that the Washington, D.C.-based American Geophysical Union and the Colorado-based Geological Society of America took down job ads from BYU.
The groups say the jobs require applicants abide by the school’s honour code, which includes a ban on “homosexual behaviour.”
The Utah university is owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and mandates students follow a code that prohibits premarital sex and the consumption of alcohol among other rules.
BYU spokeswoman Carri Jenkins declined to comment.
Several BYU science professors say dropping the job posts fails to maintain “ideological diversity” and conservative voices.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
The Associated Press
