San Diego State suspends fraternities after student death

San Diego State University has suspended all of its 14 fraternities following the death of a 19-year-old freshman.

University President Adela de la Torre said Monday in a statement that Dylan Hernandez of Jacksonville, Florida, died Sunday surrounded by his family. He was hospitalized on Thursday.

The university says its police are investigating the circumstances but provided no further details about why the student was hospitalized.

De la Torre also suspended the Interfraternity Council (IFC) and all chapter organizations under the council amid allegations of misconduct.

The university says evidence for a suspension can include discrimination, disorderly behaviour, alcohol being served at sponsored events, drug use, the lack of insurance at a major event, and other violations of the student code.

The Associated Press

