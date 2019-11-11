Loading articles...

Rwandan opposition leader leaves her party, founds another

KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan opposition leader says she has quit as chief of the political party she founded and is launching a new one.

Victoire Ingabire says she is leaving the FDU-Inkingi party weeks after police interrogated her over a possible connection to an attack in a popular tourist area near Congo that killed at least 14 people. Police killed 19 assailants.

Ingabire says she told police she doesn’t believe in armed struggle.

FDU-Inkingi is part of P5 grouping of political organizations that Rwanda’s government calls a terrorist organization. Earlier this year a United Nations experts report indicated that P5 has a rebel group operating in Congo.

Ingabire has been barred from contesting elections but says she hopes her new Development And Liberty For All party will be allowed to register.

The Associated Press

