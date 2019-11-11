Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rwandan opposition leader leaves her party, founds another
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 10:33 am EST
KIGALI, Rwanda — A Rwandan opposition leader says she has quit as chief of the political party she founded and is launching a new one.
Victoire Ingabire says she is leaving the FDU-Inkingi party weeks after police interrogated her over a possible connection to an attack in a popular tourist area near Congo that killed at least 14 people. Police killed 19 assailants.
Ingabire says she told police she doesn’t believe in armed struggle.
FDU-Inkingi is part of P5 grouping of political organizations that Rwanda’s government calls a terrorist organization. Earlier this year a United Nations experts report indicated that P5 has a rebel group operating in Congo.
Ingabire has been barred from contesting elections but says she hopes her new Development And Liberty For All party will be allowed to register.
The Associated Press
