Report: White Helmets' founder found dead in Istanbul

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s state-run news agency says a former British army officer who helped found the “White Helmets” volunteer organization in Syria, has been found dead in Istanbul.

Anadolu Agency said James Le Mesurier’s body was found early Monday near his home in Istanbul’s Beyoglu district by worshippers on their way to a mosque to pray.

An investigation has been launched into his death, Anadolu said, adding that police believe he may have fallen to his death.

Police had established that no one had entered or left his home at the time of his death, Anadolu reported.

Le Mesurier described himself on his Twitter account as the founder and CEO of the May Day Rescue, which founded and trained the “White Helmets” also known as the Syria Civil Defence.

The Associated Press

