Quake widely felt across Hawaii's Big Island, but no damage

HILO, Hawaii — A moderate earthquake has been felt across Hawaii’s Big Island, but there are no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 4.9 quake early Monday was centred about 20 miles (31 kilometres) northwest of Hilo. It was recorded at a depth of 22 miles (36 kilometres).

The agency received more than 1,000 reports of people saying they felt the quake, but the Hawaii Police Department said it had not received any reports of damage or other problems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the quake did not generate a tsunami.

The Associated Press

