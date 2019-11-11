Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Police: Missing Alabama teen suffered life-threatening wound
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 7:01 am EST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police records say the car belonging to UFC heavyweight Walt Harris’ missing stepdaughter was found filled with blood evidence that someone had suffered “a life-threatening injury.”
Al.com reports an Auburn, Alabama, police charging document obtained Friday says the evidence was submitted to a state lab and determined to belong to 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, who was reported missing on Oct. 24.
She was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn while suspect Ibraheem Yazeed was there. The charging document says a witness identified the 29-year-old Yazeed as the man he saw force Blanchard into a car. It’s unclear if that was her car, which was later found abandoned.
Yazeed was arrested Friday in Florida and charged with first-degree kidnapping. Blanchard has yet to be found.
___
Information from: The Birmingham News, http://www.al.com/birminghamnews