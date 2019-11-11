Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Poles mark Independence Day with patriotic ceremonies
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 4:46 am EST
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s president and other officials across the country are laying wreaths and joining other patriotic events on Independence Day, a holiday that has been overshadowed in recent years by marches organized by far-right nationalists.
Last year, for the 100-year anniversary of Polish independence, President Andrzej Duda and other top leaders marched ahead of the nationalists in Warsaw.
But they are not joining this year’s march on Monday afternoon.
Their previous participation was an attempt by the conservative ruling party, Law and Justice, to curry the favour of nationalists on the hard right in order to prevent them from forming a political party that would drain away some of its voters.
That strategy failed. In October, a far-right party called Confederation won 7% and entered parliament for the first time.