Pete Doherty arrested again in Paris, for violent behaviour

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, British musician Pete Doherty performs on stage during a concert in Paris. Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs. The Paris prosecutor's office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles front man was placed in detention in night of Thursday-Friday Nov.8, 2019 after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested for the second time in the space of a week.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in custody Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.”

It was just one day after he was released from custody. He had been detained in the night of Thursday-Friday over a foiled cocaine purchase.

The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.

Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.

