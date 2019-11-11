Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pete Doherty arrested again in Paris, for violent behaviour
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 9:48 am EST
FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, British musician Pete Doherty performs on stage during a concert in Paris. Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested in Paris for buying drugs. The Paris prosecutor's office said the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles front man was placed in detention in night of Thursday-Friday Nov.8, 2019 after being stopped by police during a drugs transaction. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)
Paris authorities say British singer Pete Doherty has been arrested for the second time in the space of a week.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said Monday the 40-year old former Libertines and Babyshambles frontman was placed in custody Sunday for “violence by a person in a manifest state of intoxication.”
It was just one day after he was released from custody. He had been detained in the night of Thursday-Friday over a foiled cocaine purchase.
The prosecutor’s office couldn’t confirm French media reports that the latest trouble involved Doherty punching at a teenager in the chic Saint-Germain area of Paris.
Since rising to fame in the noughties, Doherty, the ex-boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has been repeatedly arrested for drug offences.