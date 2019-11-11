Palestinian shot in back says Israelis abused him for hours

HEBRON, Palestinian Territory — A young Palestinian who was shot in the back by Israeli forces in an incident caught on video last year says the footage shows just a small part of what was a horrifying day for him.

Karam Qawasmi spoke to The AP after the video emerged last week.

He says he was run over by a military jeep, then beaten for several hours before troops released him, only to shoot him in the back with a painful sponge-tipped bullet as he walked away.

He said Israeli investigators never contacted him.

He says: “I died several times that day … I closed my eyes and prayed.”

Palestinians often say Israeli security forces use excessive or unnecessary force against them. But incriminating video evidence is rare, making such claims hard to prove.

Mohammed Daraghmeh, The Associated Press



