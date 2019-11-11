Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Palestinian shot in back says Israelis abused him for hours
by Mohammed Daraghmeh, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 1:08 am EST
Palestinian Karam Qawasmi, who was shot in the back by Israeli forces in an incident caught on video last year, gestures as he gives an interview in the West Bank city of Hebron, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. In his first interview since the video emerged last week, Karam Qawasmi said he was run over by a military jeep, then beaten for several hours before troops released him, only to shoot him in the back with a painful sponge-tipped bullet as he walked away. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
HEBRON, Palestinian Territory — A young Palestinian who was shot in the back by Israeli forces in an incident caught on video last year says the footage shows just a small part of what was a horrifying day for him.
Karam Qawasmi spoke to The AP after the video emerged last week.
He says he was run over by a military jeep, then beaten for several hours before troops released him, only to shoot him in the back with a painful sponge-tipped bullet as he walked away.
He said Israeli investigators never contacted him.
He says: “I died several times that day … I closed my eyes and prayed.”
Palestinians often say Israeli security forces use excessive or unnecessary force against them. But incriminating video evidence is rare, making such claims hard to prove.