Loading articles...

Pakistan chief of spy agency visits Afghan official in Kabul

KABUL — An Afghan official says a Pakistani delegation is in Kabul to meet Afghan authorities amid increased tensions.

Monday’s meeting is the first since the Pakistani Embassy closed its consular section in Kabul earlier this month, citing unspecified security concerns.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have an uneasy relationship. Kabul blames Islamabad for supporting the Taliban in the country’s protracted war, a charge Pakistan denies.

The two countries also trade accusations that each side is firing across their shared border. Cross-border clashes killed three Afghan women last month.

Kaber Haqmal, spokesman for the Afghan national security adviser, said the two sides discussed efforts to normalize relations.

He says Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib has met with Gen. Faiz Hameed, the head of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, and Suhail Mahmood, Pakistan’s foreign secretary.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 43 minutes ago
WB 401 collector ramp to DVP/404 is BLOCKED due to a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:45 AM
This could be record breaking snowfall at @TorontoPearson . Check in with your airline before you attempt the roug…
Latest Weather
Read more