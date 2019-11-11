Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Owner charged in Eastern Townships dog attack that left jogger injured
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 4:45 pm EST
MONTREAL — The owner of three dogs involved in an attack that seriously injured a jogger in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region last March has been charged.
Alan Barnes, 59, faces one charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The accused was not present in the Granby, Que., courtroom on Monday, where a judge granted his lawyer’s request to postpone the case until Jan. 20.
The victim was sent to intensive care on March 29 after she was mauled as she jogged along a road in Potton Township, about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.
Animal welfare authorities subsequently deemed the three dogs too dangerous to be returned to their owner, and local councillors voted to euthanize the animals.
Barnes was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident on Aug. 26, and was released on a promise to appear in court.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019
The Canadian Press
