Loading articles...

Officials look into horse stabbings on North Carolina border

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A non-profit group which helps at-risk horses is reporting a series of stabbings involving horses in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports Fleet of Angels says there were instances on Sunday of some horses found stabbed in their pastures. The first incident was on Sept. 25, when a retired horse in Columbus, North Carolina, was found bleeding out from a cut on his back leg.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina verified some incidents over the border last week. A social media post said that while no livestock had been attacked in the county, there had been reports of attacks on horses in Spartanburg County in South Carolina.

Most of the incidents reported were within 10 miles (16 kilometres) of Campobello, a small town north of Greenville, South Carolina.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 407 east of Mississauga Road - collision cleared, snow plows heading through the area, give them extra space.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 28 minutes ago
Salt effectiveness starts dropping below ~ -8C. Forecast low tonight is bw -8C to -9C so it'll be very icy tonight…
Latest Weather
Read more