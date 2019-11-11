Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,882.83, up 5.41 points.)

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 4.84 per cent, to $6.09 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $49.94 on 5.7 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 25 cents, or 4.97 per cent, to $4.78 on 4.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up one cent, or 0.22 per cent, to $4.53 on 4 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Down five cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $5.47 on 3.7 million shares.

Peyto Explorations & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.32 per cent, to $3.10 on 3.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (TSX:PBH). Down $5.08 or 5.8 per cent to $81.83. Shares in specialty foods producer Premium Brands Holdings Corp. dropped by as much as 10 per cent Monday after it reported earnings fell in the third quarter due to indirect fallout from the African swine fever outbreak in China. The company says prices for specialty pork products it imports from Europe spiked because China is importing much more pork, while prices for meat products in the U.S. and Canada didn’t rise because China had placed restrictions on imports from the two countries. Premium Brands says the “unprecedented dichotomy” reduced its margins, resulting in earnings of $26.9 million or 72 cents per share for the 13 weeks ending Sept. 28, down from $36.1 million or $1.09 per share a year earlier.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. (TSX:GPR). Up two cents or three per cent to 68 cents. Vancouver-based Great Panther Mining Ltd. says a contractor’s employee was killed at its San Ignacio underground mine in Mexico. The intermediate gold and silver mining company says the fatality occurred Friday afternoon during an isolated rock fall at the mine, which is part of its Guanajuato Mine Complex. It says the employee’s family and government authorities have been notified and an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause. Great Panther says operations in the area of the incident have been temporarily suspended but the rest of the mine is unaffected.

OpenText Corp. (TSX:OTEX). Up $1.30 or 2.4 per cent to $56.27. OpenText Corp. shares surged Monday after the company announced a US$1.42-billion deal to acquire Carbonite Inc. to strengthen its offerings in the highly competitive cloud-based software sector. The acquisition will be the ninth cloud-focused acquisition for Waterloo, Ont.-based OpenText, said company CEO Mark Barrenechea on a conference call Monday. Boston-based Carbonite brings a focus of cloud-based subscription data protection, backup, disaster recovery, and end-point security for a variety of customers. The acquisition will strengthen Open Text’s security offerings for its cloud platforms, said Barrenechea.

Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Down 53 cents or 16.8 per cent to $2.63. Quebec gold producer Semafo has suspended the activities of its Boungou mine in Burkina Faso in the wake of a rising death toll from an attack last week on a road leading to the facilities. While it began transporting people from the site over the weekend, the company said 39 people were now dead from when a five-bus convoy escorted by military fell in an ambush last Wednesday. A total of 241 employees, contractors and suppliers were in the convey during the attack. At least 60 others were injured, one person was missing, and 141 people were found safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press