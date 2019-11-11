Loading articles...

Modi's party loses control of key Indian state

NEW DELHI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governing party has suffered a big setback in western Maharashtra state after its longtime ally broke away and joined two other parties to form the new state government.

The Shiv Sena split with Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday and decided to form a coalition government with the BJP’s key opponents, the Congress party and National Congress Party.

Modi’s party won the most seats in Maharashtra state elections last month and was expected to retain power in the state, home to India’s financial capital, Mumbai.

But after hectic political talks between the two allies failed, they parted ways, dealing the first major political blow to Modi’s party after it retained national power in a May general election.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
Cold and snow for Remembrance Day. By tonight about 12cm snow for #Toronto and most of the GTA, Up to 25cm Oakville…
Latest Weather
Read more