Miss Alaska and Miss Alaska Teen winners both from Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Fairbanks has been well represented in pageants this year as the newly crowned Miss Alaska USA 2020 and Miss Alaska Teen USA 2020 both hail from the city.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that Hannah Carlile accepted the Miss Alaska USA crown and Jadyn Fraser was awarded the Miss Alaska Teen USA crown Nov. 2.

Officials say the pageant in Anchorage was a preliminary event to the Miss Universe, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants.

Carlile is a graduate student at Vanderbilt University pursuing a master’s degree in international education policy and management.

Fraser is a graduate of West Valley High School who says she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and hopes to advocate for people with depression, anxiety and other diseases.

Neither winner could be reached for comment.

