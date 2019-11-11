Loading articles...

Mexican immigrant fights for DACA as court ruling nears

In this Nov. 7, 2019, photo Martin Batalla Vidal, a recipient of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, discusses his lawsuit to preserve the program in New York. Vidal is a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the program known as DACA.The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the case on Tuesday, Nov. 12. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

NEW YORK — A Mexican immigrant fighting President Donald Trump’s attempt to end a program shielding young immigrants from deportation says he is nervous about the case finally being heard at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Martín Batalla Vidal, a 29-year-old certified nursing assistant at a New York clinic, is hopeful about immigrants like him being able to stay in the U.S. He’s a lead plaintiff in one of the cases to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA.

The high court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday on the case.

The Obama-era program protects about 700,000 people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families that overstayed visas.

Trump ordered an end to the program in 2017, but courts in different states blocked him from ending it immediately.

Claudia Torrens, The Associated Press


