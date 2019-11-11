Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lobbying by sitting Illinois lawmakers under scrutiny
by John O'Connor, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 11:18 am EST
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker answers questions during a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill. The next ethics challenge facing Illinois lawmakers is whether they, as sitting legislators, should be able to represent outside interests in attempting to influence other units of government _ in other words, act as lobbyists. Gov. Pritzker last week promised a "comprehensive" look at ethics reforms, including reviewing whether officeholders should be able to lobby. (Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP File)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A federal bribery charge against an Illinois legislator has led to questions about whether lawmakers be allowed to lobby other units of government.
Illinois like most states allows legislators to lobby outside state government.
Former Rep. Luis Arroyo (loo-EES’ uh-ROY’-yoh) was charged last month with attempting to bribe a senator to support his so-called sweepstakes gambling legislation at the same time Arroyo was representing a sweepstakes company before the Chicago City Council.
Other current lawmakers are registered to lobby in Chicago, too. They represent law firm clients or businesses seeking licenses.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker promises to seek stronger ethics laws, including a possible ban on outside lobbying.
House Republicans have already produced a package that includes such a ban.