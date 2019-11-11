Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Israel says Expo 2020 in Dubai is a bridge to Arab world
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 8:47 am EST
JERUSALEM — Israel’s commissioner to Expo 2020 in Dubai says next year’s world fair offers the country an opportunity to present a fresh face to the Arab world.
Elazar Cohen says Monday he’s sure Israel will draw much interest from the Emirati hosts and various Arab visitors, particularly regarding the country’s technological prowess. He says the goal is to “alleviate” any existing concerns about Israel.
The comments came a day after the Israeli government officially confirmed its participation and allotted a budget to its planned pavilion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli delegation reflects the country’s “continued progress in normalization with the Arab states.”
The United Arab Emirates does not acknowledge Israel diplomatically, but has led efforts to improve relations. Public opinion in the Middle East remains largely against normalization.