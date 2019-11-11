Loading articles...

Israel says Expo 2020 in Dubai is a bridge to Arab world

JERUSALEM — Israel’s commissioner to Expo 2020 in Dubai says next year’s world fair offers the country an opportunity to present a fresh face to the Arab world.

Elazar Cohen says Monday he’s sure Israel will draw much interest from the Emirati hosts and various Arab visitors, particularly regarding the country’s technological prowess. He says the goal is to “alleviate” any existing concerns about Israel.

The comments came a day after the Israeli government officially confirmed its participation and allotted a budget to its planned pavilion. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the Israeli delegation reflects the country’s “continued progress in normalization with the Arab states.”

The United Arab Emirates does not acknowledge Israel diplomatically, but has led efforts to improve relations. Public opinion in the Middle East remains largely against normalization.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
Cleared.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:33 AM
Cold and snow for Remembrance Day. By tonight about 12cm snow for #Toronto and most of the GTA, Up to 25cm Oakville…
Latest Weather
Read more