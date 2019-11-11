Loading articles...

Impeachment team releases transcript of defence official

Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, left, arrives to review her testimony as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — House investigators are releasing another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The transcript being made public Monday is from the testimony of Laura Cooper, a deputy assistant secretary of defence, in a closed-door interview.

House Democrats are moving forward with the first live, public hearings of the impeachment inquiry this week.

The House is investigating whether Trump violated his oath of office by pushing Ukraine’s president to investigate Democrats, including rival Joe Biden, while the administration was withholding military funds for the East European ally.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Yonge collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: 7 cm measured here at ECCC in Downsview with more on the way! Check out the alerts for your area here:
Latest Weather
Read more