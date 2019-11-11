Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks mostly sank on Monday as uncertainty continues to hang over U.S.-China trade talks, or at least over investors’ perception of them. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were “incorrect,” only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to another record, largely due to a big gain by Boeing.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 6.07 points, or 0.2%, at 3,087.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.25 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,691.49.

The Nasdaq slipped 11.04 points, or 0.1%, to 8,464.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 4.09, or 0.3%, to 1,594.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 580.16 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is up 4,364.03 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,829.00 points, or 27.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.21 points, or 18.3%.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Yonge collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 13 minutes ago
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: 7 cm measured here at ECCC in Downsview with more on the way! Check out the alerts for your area here:
Latest Weather
Read more