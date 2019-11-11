Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Hawaii begins using new asphalt that could extend road life
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 8:51 pm EST
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Transportation says it plans to use a new type of asphalt that could extend road life by years.
KHON-TV reported stone matrix asphalt may reduce the need for filling potholes, fixing cracks and performing other types of regular road maintenance.
Officials say the stronger and more flexible compound could last up to 25 years.
Officials say a repaving project on Oahu’s Pali Highway has added a layer of stone matrix asphalt on top of standard asphalt to make the road smoother and more durable.
Transportation officials plan to expand use of the asphalt hybrid to various major road arteries.
The department first experimented with stone matrix asphalt on a stretch of the Moanalua Freeway in 2004.
___
Information from: KHON-TV, http://khon.com
The Associated Press
