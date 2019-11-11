Loading articles...

Hawaii begins using new asphalt that could extend road life

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Department of Transportation says it plans to use a new type of asphalt that could extend road life by years.

KHON-TV reported stone matrix asphalt may reduce the need for filling potholes, fixing cracks and performing other types of regular road maintenance.

Officials say the stronger and more flexible compound could last up to 25 years.

Officials say a repaving project on Oahu’s Pali Highway has added a layer of stone matrix asphalt on top of standard asphalt to make the road smoother and more durable.

Transportation officials plan to expand use of the asphalt hybrid to various major road arteries.

The department first experimented with stone matrix asphalt on a stretch of the Moanalua Freeway in 2004.

