Funeral held for girl found dead in South Carolina landfill
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 1:34 pm EST
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina community is mourning a 5-year-old girl whose body was found abandoned in a landfill.
A funeral was held Sunday in Sumter for Nevaeh Adams. Her body was found last month after 400 people sifted through 4 million pounds (1.8 million kilograms) of trash for weeks at a Richland County landfill.
Police say 28-year-old Daunte Johnson has confessed to killing Nevaeh and her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Police say Johnson told them he tossed the girl’s body in a trash bin.
Two other children were found safe after Bradley’s body was found stabbed on Aug. 5.
WIS-TV reports Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather, told mourners that “this is the hardest thing I had to do,” acknowledging his granddaughter’s death.
DNA from the remains were matched to Nevaeh Adams.
___
Information from: WIS-TV, http://www.wistv.com
The Associated Press
