Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fresh unrest in Iraq kills 4 protesters, wounds dozens more
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 3:33 am EST
Anti-government protesters gather during ongoing protests in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)
BAGHDAD — A rights group in Iraq says four protesters have been killed and some 130 wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters in a southern city.
The semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights described on Monday the previous day’s incidents in the city of Nasiryah as “regrettable,” adding that some of the wounded are in serious conditions.
At least 320 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests and unrest over living conditions began last month.
The Nasiriyah casualties occurred during confrontations outside the education directorate as security forces tear-gassed protesters trying to block employees from reaching the building in the city centre.
The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.