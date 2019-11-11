Loading articles...

Fresh unrest in Iraq kills 4 protesters, wounds dozens more

Anti-government protesters gather during ongoing protests in downtown Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

BAGHDAD — A rights group in Iraq says four protesters have been killed and some 130 wounded in clashes between security forces and protesters in a southern city.

The semi-official Iraqi High Commission for Human Rights described on Monday the previous day’s incidents in the city of Nasiryah as “regrettable,” adding that some of the wounded are in serious conditions.

At least 320 protesters have been killed by security forces since the protests and unrest over living conditions began last month.

The Nasiriyah casualties occurred during confrontations outside the education directorate as security forces tear-gassed protesters trying to block employees from reaching the building in the city centre.

The demonstrators complain of widespread corruption, lack of job opportunities and poor basic services, including regular power cuts, despite Iraq’s vast oil reserves.

The Associated Press

