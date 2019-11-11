Loading articles...

Fire captain critically injured in suspicious 4-alarm blaze released from ICU

Toronto Fire crews battle a three-alarm blaze at Shuter and Jarvis Streets. TWITTER/Toronto_Fire

A fire captain that was critically injured in a suspicious four-alarm blaze at an abandoned home on Shuter Street has been released from the Intensive Care Unit.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says Captain James Warren will continue to recover from his injuries in hospital. A second firefighter, Terry Leimonis, also sustained a broken leg while fighting the fire. He continues to recover at home.

Pegg also thanked the firefighters who assisted Warren at the scene, the paramedics who treated and transported the fire captain, and the staff at St. Michael’s Hospital, who the Chief said where instrumental in this outcome.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the fire on Nov. 2 just after 2 a.m. to the empty two-storey home engulfed in flames. A man was also seen leaving the building when emergency crews pulled up, police said.

It’s reported they were walking on the roof and took a step on what they believed to be a stable part of it when it gave way and they both fell.

Toronto police continue to investigate the cause of the fire, however, the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office has declared it an arson.

Investigators have released a sketch of a man believed to be connected to the fire.

