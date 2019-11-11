Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Fewer Yellowstone wolves equals no wolf-on-wolf deaths
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 12:22 pm EST
BILLINGS, Mont. — For the first time in 24 years, Yellowstone National Park wildlife managers have found no evidence wolves killing each other.
The Billings Gazette reports that the park’s annual report on wolves says seven wolf deaths were recorded 2018, but none were wolf-on-wolf deaths and none died from major diseases. Three wolves were shot by hunters outside the park.
At the end of 2018 there were at least 80 wolves in nine packs with seven breeding pairs in Yellowstone. That’s down from the previous five years and the lowest number of wolves since 2012.
But officials say those lower wolf numbers may help explain why there were fewer pack conflicts over territory, as well as no transmission of disease — both of which are more likely when populations are denser.
___
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com