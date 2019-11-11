Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman, 25, suffers serious burns in Etobicoke apartment fire
by News staff
Posted Nov 11, 2019 5:49 am EST
Emergency crews outside an apartment on Capri Road where fire broke out on Nov. 11, 2019, injuring a 25-year-old woman. CITYNEWS
A 25-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Etobicoke overnight.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Capri Road, near Rathburn Road and the East Mall, just before midnight.
When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen from the balcony of a unit on the seventh floor.
The woman was found in the lobby, with first- and second-degree burns to her face, chest and legs.
There has been no word on a possible cause of the fire. Officials said the fire gutted the entire apartment.
Neighbouring units were evacuated as crews worked to take down the fire. Those residents have since been allowed back into their homes.
The Ontario fire marshal’s office is investigating due to the nature of the woman’s injuries.
