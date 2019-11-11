Don Cherry stepping down from Hockey Night in Canada over divisive comments

Sportsnet says Don Cherry will be immediately stepping down from Hockey Night in Canada after comments he made on Saturday night’s Coach’s Corner about newcomers to Canada not wearing poppies sparked huge backlash.

A statement released by Sportsnet said following discussions with Cherry, “it has been decided it is the right time for him to immediately step down.”

President of Sportsnet Bart Yabsley thanked Cherry for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada. “Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game over the past 40 years,” read the statement.

The move follows what the organization calls Cherry’s “divisive remarks that do not represent our values or what we stand for,” made over this past weekend’s broadcast.

The 85-year-old said on his weekly segment as part of Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday that he’s less frequently seeing people wearing poppies anymore to honour fallen Canadian soldiers – and he singled out those he believes are immigrants in Toronto and Mississauga, prompting a swift online backlash.

“You people … you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that,” Cherry said. “These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

Cherry made his comment prior to running his annual Remembrance Day video montage, where he is seen walking through a military cemetery in France visiting the graves of Canadian soldiers who went to battle in the First World War.

Ron MacLean apologized during the opening remarks of Hometown Hockey which aired on Sportsnet Sunday evening.

“I owe you an apology too. That is the the big thing that I want to emphasize. I sat there, did not catch it and did not respond,” said MacLean.

Cherry has not publicly apologized since the comments were made.

Rogers Media, a subsidiary of Rogers Communications, is the parent company of Sportsnet which also owns this website.

The hashtags #firedoncherry and #DonCherryMustGo were trending on social media in the wake of his comments and prompted several politicians include Toronto Mayor John Tory and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie to speak out against the rant.

The NHL also issued a statement on Sunday, calling the comments “offensive and contrary to the values we believe in” in a brief statement.

The Canadian Broadcast Standards Council also posted on their website Sunday that they would be unable to accept any further complaints as the number they have received concerning the Coach’s Corner broadcast has exceed their their technical processing capacities.