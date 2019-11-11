Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democrats, GOP to vie for impeachment narrative at hearings
by Mary Clare Jalonick And Zeke Miller, The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 5:54 pm EST
President Donald Trump speaks at the opening ceremony of the New York City Veterans Day Parade in New York, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans both see the public impeachment hearings starting this week as their first and best opportunity to shape opinion about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
While Democrats believe the testimony will paint a vivid picture of presidential misconduct, Republicans say the Democrats don’t have solid enough evidence for impeachment.
Both sides see the stakes as very high.
Democrats plan a narrow focus in the hearings, and a narrative retelling of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as his administration withheld military aid to the Eastern European ally.
Republicans are expected to argue that none of the witnesses has firsthand knowledge of Trump’s conversations on Ukraine.
