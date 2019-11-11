Democrats, GOP to vie for impeachment narrative at hearings

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans both see the public impeachment hearings starting this week as their first and best opportunity to shape opinion about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

While Democrats believe the testimony will paint a vivid picture of presidential misconduct, Republicans say the Democrats don’t have solid enough evidence for impeachment.

Both sides see the stakes as very high.

Democrats plan a narrow focus in the hearings, and a narrative retelling of Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as his administration withheld military aid to the Eastern European ally.

Republicans are expected to argue that none of the witnesses has firsthand knowledge of Trump’s conversations on Ukraine.

