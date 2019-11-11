Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Chinese e-commerce giants report booming Singles Day sales
by The Associated Press
Posted Nov 11, 2019 12:25 am EST
In this photo taken Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, shoppers react after taking part in a promotion ahead of Nov. 11 Singles day in Beijing. Chinese online shoppers hunt bargains on Singles Day, a holiday invented in the 1990s that has become the world's busiest day for online commerce. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING — Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba says merchants on its platforms sold $12 billion worth of goods in the first hour of Singles Day, a marketing event that has grown into the world’s biggest online shopping day.
Alibaba and rival JD.com reported a total of nearly $50 billion in sales by midmorning Monday.
The so-called 11/11 event began as a joke holiday in the 1990s as an alternative to Valentine’s Day for people without romantic partners and was adopted by Alibaba a decade ago as a marketing tool.
Competitors including JD.com, Pinduoduo and Suning have joined in, offering discounts and special offers.
Alibaba said sales by merchants on its platforms reached $25.8 billion by midmorning. JD.com said its orders totalled $23.8 billion by 9 a.m.