Loading articles...

China's Xi on investment drive in EU member Greece

China's President Xi Jinping, centre and his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos, left, inspect the guard of honor by Evzones, the Greek Presidential guards, outside the Presidential palace in Athens, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Xi Jinping is in Greece on a two-day official visit. (AP Photos/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Chinese President Xi Jinping is meeting political leaders in Greece on a trip aimed at furthering a major global investment initiative inside the European Union.

China’s state-owned transport giant Cosco controls Greece’s largest port of Piraeus, near Athens, and Beijing is keen to boost Chinese investment in Greece as part of its global Belt and Road investment initiative.

Xi on Monday met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He is due to join Mitsotakis later on a visit to the port facility.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
Burnhamthorpe and West Mall intersection has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 8 minutes ago
Snow will intensify for #Toronto GTA especially after 8 or 9am this morning. Tune to
Latest Weather
Read more